06 October 2016

02/11/2018 - 21:06 GMT

I’m Only Interested In Sampdoria Insists Tottenham and Juventus Target

 




In-demand Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, who has been linked with Juventus, Inter and Tottenham Hotspur, insists he is paying no attention to transfer speculation.

The Dane has been in superb form for Sampdoria in Serie A this season and now has clubs looking in his direction and eyeing a potential swoop for his services.




Tottenham have been scouting the centre-back, while Juventus and Inter are keen to make sure the defender continues his development in the Italian top flight.

But Andersen is determined that his focus must remain on Sampdoria, as he refuses to look too far into the future.
 


"I am only interested in Sampdoria, really", Andersen told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

"As for tomorrow, we'll see", he added.


Inter have been claimed to be in pole position to sign Andersen due to their good relationship with Sampdoria, which they aim to use to their advantage.

But it remains to be seen if the Nerazzurri can compete with Juventus, the Italian champions, and wealthy Premier League club Tottenham.
 