I’m Working Hard As I Possibly Can – West Ham Star Wants To Drive Hammers Forward

West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass has insisted that he is working as hard as he possibly can to try and get the Hammers back to winning ways, starting with their Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday.



Manuel Pellegrini’s men have endured a difficult spell in recent weeks after embarking on a run that has seen them go winless during their last four outings across all competitions.











The positivity surrounding a few impressive results, including the win over Manchester United last month, has slowly suffered and their latest setback came in the form of a midweek defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup.



Snodgrass, who has played a part in every single game for West Ham this season, insisted that he is working hard in training to try and help the Hammers get back to winning ways, starting with their next league game.





“I’m working as hard as I possibly can with my head down”, Snodgrass told the club’s official website.



“I’m working to show a level of performance.



“I’m trying to get assists and goals I will try and push forward and get on the scoresheet in the Premier League as well.



"I’m looking forward to Saturday to get three points for this club.”



The corresponding fixture between West Ham and Burnley last season was the subject of crowd trouble that marred the occasion as the hosts’ defeat resulted in a chaos in the stands at the London Stadium.

