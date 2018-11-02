I’ve Been Dreaming About This – Sunderland Starlet Delights At Penning Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland youngster Bali Mumba has insisted that it is a proud day for him to have penned his first professional contract with the Black Cats.



The teenager penned a new deal with the club on Friday and will stay with at Sunderland until at least the summer of 2021.











The 17-year-old managed his senior debut for Sunderland on the final day of last season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and then played consistently during the 2018 pre-season schedule.



He featured in the first three matches in League One this term, impressing with his performances.





Describing his feelings after signing the deal, the youngster said that it is delightful after such a long wait.



“I am delighted to sign this because it has been a long wait", Mumba told his club's official website.



“It is what I have been dreaming about since I was a kid.



"All the hard work is beginning to pay off and my family and I are all buzzing about it.



“It is a proud day for us all – I am just delighted to be able to stay at this club."



Boss Jack Ross said in September that tying down youngsters such as Josh Maja and Denver Hume with new contracts was at the top of his priority list.



Maja and Hume, along with Lynden Gooch and George Honeyman, are in the final year of their current contracts, with the club with discussions ongoing.

