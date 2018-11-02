I’ve Re-watched Game, Umar Sadiq Wasn’t That Bad – Former Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson thinks that striker Umar Sadiq has come in for unfair criticism.



Sadiq is currently on a season-long loan at Ibrox from Italian giants Roma, but has struggled to make an impact in the Scottish game so far.











The striker came in for harsh criticism for his performance in Rangers' 1-0 Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen on Sunday.



However, former Gers star Ferguson thinks, having watched the game through again, that Sadiq did not put in an especially poor effort at Hampden Park.





Ferguson said on Open Goal: "To be fair, I've watched the game over again and he did not have as bad a game as everybody thinks."



Sadiq has struggled to win over Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who has preferred to play Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty.



The pair were unavailable for the meeting with Aberdeen, with Morelos suspended and Lafferty cup tied.



There have been suggestions that Sadiq could be sent back to Roma in the January transfer window and it remains to be seen if the Gers do look to terminate his loan.

