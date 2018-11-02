Juventus Worry Star May Have Agreement With Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus believe Alex Sandro has an agreement in place to join Manchester City next summer, it has been claimed.



The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus in the summer when Manchester United wanted to take him to Old Trafford as part of Jose Mourinho’s defensive restructuring.











However, the negotiations never took off and Sandro stayed put, with Juventus reportedly opening talks over a new deal with his representatives.



But talks between the two parties have not gone anywhere and Juventus are wary that the full-back is preparing to leave the club at the end of the season.





And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Italian champions believe the defender also has a deal in place to join a club when the summer transfer window rolls out next year.



It has been claimed that Manchester City are his likely destination, with suggestions that a rough agreement has also been agreed between the club and the player.



Sandro will enter the final year of his contract with Juventus next summer and is expected to be available in the market for a cut-price fee.



He has again been a regular in Massimiliano Allegri’s team this season, but he could be planning life beyond Turin next year.

