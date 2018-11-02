XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2018 - 10:12 GMT

Lyon Supremo Won’t Tell PSG Not To Bid For Man City and Tottenham Target

 




Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain can make a bid for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele if they want to.

The 21-year-old French midfielder has emerged as a sought-after talent in French football over the last 18 months and Lyon received offers for him during the summer transfer window from the two Premier League clubs.




The French club showed little inclination to sell then and the player himself has been keen to complete at least two full seasons at Lyon before deciding on his future.

Manchester City and Tottenham made verbal offers for Ndombele in the summer and he has also emerged as a long-term target for French champions PSG.
 


Former France international Vikash Dhorasoo recently said that Lyon would prefer to sell the midfielder to a club outside France, but Aulas stressed that PSG can table an offer if they want to.

However, he conceded that the final decision still rests with the player.


“But how can Vikash say this?”, Aulas told L’Equipe, responding to the comments.

“Obviously PSG could consider making an offer.

"It is the player who will decide.”

Lyon are expecting to receive big money offers for Ndombele at the end of the current season.
 