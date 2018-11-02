Lyon Supremo Won’t Tell PSG Not To Bid For Man City and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain can make a bid for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele if they want to.



The 21-year-old French midfielder has emerged as a sought-after talent in French football over the last 18 months and Lyon received offers for him during the summer transfer window from the two Premier League clubs.











The French club showed little inclination to sell then and the player himself has been keen to complete at least two full seasons at Lyon before deciding on his future.



Manchester City and Tottenham made verbal offers for Ndombele in the summer and he has also emerged as a long-term target for French champions PSG.





Former France international Vikash Dhorasoo recently said that Lyon would prefer to sell the midfielder to a club outside France, but Aulas stressed that PSG can table an offer if they want to.



However, he conceded that the final decision still rests with the player.



“But how can Vikash say this?”, Aulas told L’Equipe, responding to the comments.



“Obviously PSG could consider making an offer.



"It is the player who will decide.”



Lyon are expecting to receive big money offers for Ndombele at the end of the current season.

