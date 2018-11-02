Mauricio Pochettino’s Attitude Will Cost Spurs Trophy Chance, Former Premier League Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes that Mauricio Pochettino’s stubborn attitude will cost Tottenham Hotspur the chance to win the EFL Cup this season.



Spurs booked a quarter-final clash with city rivals Arsenal in the EFL Cup after they registered a 3-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.











The north Londoners booked their safe passage into the next round with the help of goals from Heung-Min Son (two) and Fernando Llorente, either side of a consolation goal for the hosts from Lucas Perez.



Pochettino may have a good chance to try and win his first trophy at Tottenham if he decides to take the competition seriously, but former Liverpool star Nicol does not believe he will.





Nicol, who won four league titles during his time with Liverpool, went on to claim that Pochettino’s stubborn and pre-planned roadmap for the season could derail Tottenham’s chances of lifting the EFL Cup.



“It is Arsenal in the quarter-final and that will suggest that you want to win it”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.



“But I think Pochettino is a little stubborn, you know.



"I mean he didn’t take his full eleven in my opinion in that first Champions League game because he has a plan.



“He’s probably got a plan for the season, when he’s going to rest players, who is going to play in different competitions.



“And I think he will do that in the EFL Cup because he’s a little stubborn, as opposed to saying, ‘you know what? This is a great chance to win a trophy.'



“So that’s maybe why they won’t get any further in this tournament.”



Tottenham went into the game against West Ham just 48 hours after facing Manchester City in the Premier League.

