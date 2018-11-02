Maurizio Sarri Staying Out of Gary Cahill Future Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has conceded that it depends on Gary Cahill on whether he wants to stay at the club beyond January.



The veteran centre-back has been reduced to a bit-part role at Chelsea this season under Sarri and came in for criticism for his performance against Derby County in midweek.











Cahill has voiced his opinion about leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window and insisted that if the club respect his contribution to the club, he will be allowed to find a new destination.



Sarri believes he has given enough opportunities to Cahill over the last few weeks and says he remains an important part of the squad, both on and off the pitch.





But he feels that he is not in a position to influence the defender’s decision and he has left it to the player and Chelsea to sort out his future.



Sarri said in a press conference: “Cahill, it depends on him.



“He played very often in the last seven or eight matches.



"It depends on him and the club.



“He is very important on the pitch and out of the pitch.”



Cahill has made just five appearances for Chelsea this season and his contract with the club expires next summer.

