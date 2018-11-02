Plymouth Game Tougher Because Of This Factor – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that every game in League One is challenging and the one against Plymouth Argyle will be even more so because of the travelling involved in it.



The match on Saturday will be the Black Cats' ninth game on the road this term in League One, with the side having won five of the eight they have played.











The 42-year-old manager believes that the nature of the league is unpredictable, with teams changing their line-ups frequently.



Ross has had an eye on Plymouth of late and admits he is hoping that Argyle boss Derek Adams does not change his side's style of play.





"That’s the league down to a tee. It is so unpredictable", the Sunderland manager said at a press conference.



"I’ve commented previously on teams and how it’s hard to guess their line-ups and what system they’ll play etc.



"Plymouth have won their last two games and played the same team in the same way in those two games.



"From my point of view you would hope then that they’ll probably do the same on Saturday.



"But it highlights the difficulty of not just winning this league, but also winning week-in, week-out.



"Saturday will be the same."



Ross is also not overlooking the substantial distance which will need to be covered to get to Plymouth.



"Every away game is challenging, and this game even more so because of the logistics involved in travelling also."



In spite of the back-to-back league wins, Plymouth still find themselves in the relegation zone, with just 13 points from 16 games.

