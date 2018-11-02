XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2018 - 15:31 GMT

Rangers Need To Sign Players For These Two Positions – Former Ger On What’s Needed

 




Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has identified two areas in which the Gers need to make signings in the January transfer window.

The Gers backed boss Steven Gerrard to bring in a host of players over the course of the summer transfer window as he reshaped the squad at Ibrox.




But while Rangers have progressed in Europe in the Europa League, they have found it more difficult to be consistent domestically and Ferguson says they suffer when striker Alfredo Morelos is out.

And he insists that Rangers also need someone who can produce magic in the middle of the park to unlock stubborn opposition defences.
 


"There could well be [a few players signed in January]", Ferguson said on Open Goal.

"Obviously [we need a centre-forward because] you take Morelos out and they were found wanting.


"They've certainly got to strengthen there.

"They look pretty solid to me at the back, but they just need a wee bit of guile, imagination in the middle of the park.

"Somebody that can find that wee killer pass."

It remains to be seen how much money might be made available for Gerrard to add to his squad in the new year, but reaching the last 32 of the Europa League would surely give the Gers a big financial boost.
 