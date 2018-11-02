Rangers Squad Best For Last Seven Years, Former Ger Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Derek Johnstone has claimed that the Gers currently have the best squad they have had in the last seven years, but insists the players must work towards repaying the investment made in them.



The Old Firm giants underwent a major overhaul in the summer following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as they took the first step to revamping Ibrox after a disappointing season under Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty.











Caixinha’s spell as Rangers manager did not go according to the script as they struggled under the Portuguese, both in Europe and domestically, with his new acquisitions finding it difficult to hit the ground running at Ibrox.



Despite Rangers deciding to cut their losses on Caixinha, the club did not refrain from backing Gerrard with enough funds to revamp the squad according to his requirements.





Rangers strengthened the key areas, brought in several new players in the summer and have looked increasingly promising as a result of their successful recruitment during the transfer window.



Johnstone thinks Rangers currently have the best squad they have had in seven years, but insisted that the players must work hard to repay the investment made in them by the club.



“You have to give credit to Dave King and his board and his fellow investors for backing their manager”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“But if you don’t get the right people into the club then you won’t see the right return on your money.



"Rangers have suffered as a result.



“The board and their backers have come in again this summer and supported Steven Gerrard and there is no doubt that the players we brought in ahead of the new season are better than the ones that came in the previous year or the ones that left.



“Rangers now have the best squad that they have had in the last six or seven years and hopefully they see a better return for the outlay in the next few months.”



The Gers are yet to taste defeat at Ibrox under Gerrard and are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with 18 points from their 10 games so far this season.

