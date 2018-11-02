Sampdoria Set Asking Price For Inter and Tottenham Targeted Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have identified an asking price for Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.



The 22-year-old defender has emerged as certain starter for Sampdoria this season after spending a year adapting to the ways of Italian football following his move from FC Twente in 2017.











His performances in Serie A have attracted the interest of some of the big wigs of Italian football, with Inter and Juventus currently jostling to sign him from Sampdoria.



Andersen has also been on the radar of Premier League clubs, with Tottenham reportedly keeping tabs on his development in Serie A.





Sampdoria are aware of the interest the Dane has been courting and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the club have slapped a €35m asking price on the Denmark Under-21 international.



He has a contract until 2021 with Sampdoria and the club are confident of getting good money if they decide to sell the defender under pressure from other clubs in the coming months.



Inter have pressed forward with a move for Andersen and have engaged agents and intermediaries to push through a deal as soon as possible.



Juventus are also preparing to make the first offer and are prepared to leave Andersen on loan at Sampdoria for the rest of the season after agreeing on a deal in January.

