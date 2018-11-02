This Is What’s Big Worry For Steven Gerrard – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough says that the fragile mentality of the Rangers players is a problem for Steven Gerrard.



Gerrard was looking for a response from his side following their defeat in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at the weekend, but Rangers only managed a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock at home on Wednesday night.











The Rangers boss refused to defend his players after the game and conceded that the fans were right to show their displeasure towards the team at Ibrox.



Rough feels the Rangers players looked overwhelmed as soon as Kilmarnock scored to cancel out Alfredo Morelos’ early goal and struggled to deal with the pressure of playing in front of the home fans.





He believes that some of the Rangers players have issues with playing under pressure and that mentality has emerged as a big issue for Gerrard to solve at the moment.



Rough said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show: “As soon as they lost a goal, they went into a shell, something that used to happen to Rangers players at home.



“With the big support there, a lot of them didn’t handle the occasion.



“And I think that will be a big worry for Steven Gerrard.”



Rangers have an away trip to St. Mirren on Saturday as they look to bounce back from two difficult results.

