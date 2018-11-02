XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2018 - 10:17 GMT

This Is What’s Big Worry For Steven Gerrard – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough says that the fragile mentality of the Rangers players is a problem for Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was looking for a response from his side following their defeat in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at the weekend, but Rangers only managed a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock at home on Wednesday night.




The Rangers boss refused to defend his players after the game and conceded that the fans were right to show their displeasure towards the team at Ibrox.

Rough feels the Rangers players looked overwhelmed as soon as Kilmarnock scored to cancel out Alfredo Morelos’ early goal and struggled to deal with the pressure of playing in front of the home fans.
 


He believes that some of the Rangers players have issues with playing under pressure and that mentality has emerged as a big issue for Gerrard to solve at the moment.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show: “As soon as they lost a goal, they went into a shell, something that used to happen to Rangers players at home.


“With the big support there, a lot of them didn’t handle the occasion.

“And I think that will be a big worry for Steven Gerrard.”

Rangers have an away trip to St. Mirren on Saturday as they look to bounce back from two difficult results.
 