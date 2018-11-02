Tottenham Want And Need To Win A Trophy – Premier League Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League legend Alan Shearer has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur are in need of a trophy to silence their critics, despite admitting he feels Spurs have produced incredible results in recent seasons.



Spurs have been termed perennial chokers in the Premier League due to their inability to win trophies over the years, with their last major honour dating back to the EFL Cup win over Chelsea in 2008.











Tottenham have some up short since and failed to make the most of their best opportunity to win the league title in more than 50 years when they finished second-best in England during Leicester City’s memorable run to the title in 2016.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men have the perfect opportunity to put their miserable luck with trophies behind them in the EFL Cup this season after they progressed to the quarter-finals on Wednesday.





Shearer, who is the Premier League’s all-time top-scorer, insisted that Tottenham are in need of a trophy to silence the critics that are haunting them for their inability to win trophies.



“A lot of credit has to go to Spurs, as things have not been perfect for them so far this season”, Shearer wrote in his column for Coral.



“A number of their top players including Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen have been out injured.



“Harry Kane has yet to hit top form and then there are all the issues they have had with their new stadium, yet up until last week, they’d had their best start to a Premier League campaign.



“When you look at the budget they spend on their team, it’s incredible they finish where they do every season.



“However, even allowing for all of these factors, they are no different to any other big club, they want and need to win a trophy to silence their critics”, he added.



Tottenham will face arch-rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup scheduled to take place at the Emirates in December.

