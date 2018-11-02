XRegister
02/11/2018 - 17:35 GMT

We Can’t Use This As An Excuse – Rangers Assistant On Form Dip

 




Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has insisted that the Gers cannot use fatigue as an excuse for their dip in form and added that they just need to be a little more composed inside the final third.

Steven Gerrard’s men have endured a slight dip in their form in recent weeks after their loss to Aberdeen in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup was followed up by a 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.




Rangers are now dealing with the busy nature of their campaign, with games coming thick and fast across various competitions, as they continue to embark on their resurgence under Gerrard this season.

However, recent results have not helped them build on an impressive run that saw them convincingly beat Rapid Vienna, Hearts and Hamilton last month.
 


McAllister insisted that Rangers cannot use fatigue as an excuse for their dip in form and added that the Gers can get back to their best if they become a little more composed inside the final third.

“We have a big squad, we are bolstered by a great sports science department. We can't use tiredness, fatigue or amount of games as an excuse”, McAllister said in a press conference.


“Several players are experiencing for the first time playing a run of high-pressure games, including European football.

“It has been tough, but it is still very positive here.

“We just need to show a bit more composure inside that final third.”

Rangers are now without a win in their last three games across all competitions and will be aiming to get back to their best against St Mirren on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.
 