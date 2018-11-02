XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2018 - 15:22 GMT

We’re Making New History – Unai Emery Unconcerned By Past Ahead of Liverpool Meeting

 




Unai Emery has indicated that Arsenal’s poor record against the top six sides is part of history and it doesn’t matter for his new-look side.

Arsenal have won 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions and are going into Saturday’s clash against Liverpool on the back of a terrific run of form in the Premier League.




They are just four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s high flying side and there is optimism around the Emirates ahead of the clash, but many are also pointing towards their poor record against the top six in recent seasons.

During Arsene Wenger’s latter years, the north London side’s record against the fellow bigwigs of the Premier League was unenviable and even this season Arsenal lost to Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening weeks.
 


However, Emery is keen to bury the record in their past and is sure that his confident looking Arsenal side are prepared to write a new chapter when they host Liverpool at the Emirates on Saturday.

He said in a press conference: “We want to write a new history.


“The new history is in the present and also, with our players, our quality and our capacity.

"I believe in my players and this project.

“We are starting this project with a very positive way with what we are doing.”

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Emirates in December last year.
 