We’ve Shown We Stand Our Ground – Wigan Star Warns Leeds United

Wigan Athletic winger Kal Naismith believes that Leeds United rightfully deserve their place at the top end of the Championship, but has warned the Whites that the Latics have proven they are no pushovers on home turf.



Marcelo Bielsa's side are scheduled to visit the DW Stadium on Sunday as they look to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.











As far as the home team are concerned, the reasons to get all three points will be different, with the Latics losing their last match 4-2 against league leaders Sheffield United.



For Naismith, the clash will be his first taste of a Leeds game, after arriving at the club in the summer, and he insists that he will be eager to enjoy some action and get the three points.





Heaping praise on Leeds, the 26-year-old said that though the game will be tough, Wigan have already shown that they can perform well against big teams, such as West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at home, and can do that again on Sunday.



“We’ve played a lot of the top teams here and we’ve got the best home form in the league", Naismith told his club's official website.



"It just shows what were capable of, especially considering the other teams in this division.



"It’s credit to us, we’ve done well here and we want to try and continue that today.



"Leeds have started the season strongly and rightfully so they’re up there with the favourites in the division, so we know we’ll be tested.



"But we’ve played top teams like West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at the DW already this season and more than stood our ground.”



Wigan have taken 17 points from just seven home Championship games this season, beating West Brom at the DW Stadium in their last outing on home turf.

