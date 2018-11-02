XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2018 - 19:45 GMT

Wigan Different Animal At Home, Former Leeds Midfielder Warns Whites

 




Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that Wigan Athletic at home are a completely different animal will give Marcelo Bielsa's side a run for their money on Sunday.

The Whites will be on the road for the first time since 20th October, having lost their last away match against Blackburn Rovers.




While highlighting the statistics in seeking to predict the final score, Prutton said that the Latics will pose a threat for Bielsa and his side, having managed 17 of their 20 points at the DW Stadium this term.

"Wigan at home are a completely different proposition to the side they are away", Prutton wrote in his column for Sky Sports.
 


"They've claimed 17 of their 20 points at the DW Stadium this season and will give Leeds a great game on Sunday." 

Reflecting on Leeds' last game, at home against Nottingham Forest, the 37-year-old said that though the point they managed against ‎Aitor Karanka's side came in controversial circumstances, it seems like the Peacocks are getting back to full speed.


Prutton though refused to predict a win for his former club and went for an entertaining 2-2 draw on Sunday.

"Leeds only got a point against Forest last week, and they claimed it in somewhat controversial circumstances, but they look like they are getting back up to full speed.

"I can't split these two, however, so I'm going to back an entertaining draw."

Two points separate Leeds from league leaders Sheffield United after 15 games in the Championship.
 