Wolves Kick-off Time Will Be Strange For My Dog, Mauricio Pochettino Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that the unusual kick-off time for Spurs’ meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday will be strange, but only for his dog.



Spurs will travel to Molineux for Saturday’s unusual late kick-off when they lock horns with Nuno Espirito Santo’s spirited Wolves in the Premier League.











The meeting between the two sides will take place at 19:45 after both clubs agreed on changing the initial game from 13:30 on Sunday due to Tottenham’s Champions League commitments.



Pochettino admitted that the unusual kick-off time will be strange, but just for his dog since it is usually the time when he spends time watching the other leagues alongside his pet Sansa.





“Similar when you pay Champions League. 7.45 or 8 o'clock. It is strange because it is on a Saturday”, Pochettino told reporters in a press conference when asked if the kick-off time will be strange.



“7 o’clock, 7.30 I am on my sofa with my dog, Sansa, and watching the Spanish league because they start 7.45 or France because La Liga starts at 8 o’clock, or Italy or different games.



“It will be so strange for my dog.



"Not for me but my dog, ‘where is my dad?’ she is going to say.



"She is beautiful and I am in love with her”, he added.



Tottenham will be aiming to inflict a third straight loss on Saturday on Wolves, who have suffered defeats against Crystal Palace and Watford in their last two outings in the Premier League, respectively.

