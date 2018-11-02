XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2018 - 15:10 GMT

Wolves Kick-off Time Will Be Strange For My Dog, Mauricio Pochettino Admits

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that the unusual kick-off time for Spurs’ meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday will be strange, but only for his dog.

Spurs will travel to Molineux for Saturday’s unusual late kick-off when they lock horns with Nuno Espirito Santo’s spirited Wolves in the Premier League.




The meeting between the two sides will take place at 19:45 after both clubs agreed on changing the initial game from 13:30 on Sunday due to Tottenham’s Champions League commitments.

Pochettino admitted that the unusual kick-off time will be strange, but just for his dog since it is usually the time when he spends time watching the other leagues alongside his pet Sansa.
 


“Similar when you pay Champions League. 7.45 or 8 o'clock. It is strange because it is on a Saturday”, Pochettino told reporters in a press conference when asked if the kick-off time will be strange.

“7 o’clock, 7.30 I am on my sofa with my dog, Sansa, and watching the Spanish league because they start 7.45 or France because La Liga starts at 8 o’clock, or Italy or different games.


“It will be so strange for my dog.

"Not for me but my dog, ‘where is my dad?’ she is going to say.

"She is beautiful and I am in love with her”, he added.

Tottenham will be aiming to inflict a third straight loss on Saturday on Wolves, who have suffered defeats against Crystal Palace and Watford in their last two outings in the Premier League, respectively.
 