Yes – Marcelo Bielsa Confirms Leeds Key Man Will Face Wigan

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that left-back Barry Douglas will be slotted back into the team this weekend, when the Whites line up at the DW Stadium against Wigan Athletic.



Douglas, signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, had a run-out with the Under-23s earlier this week as he built up his fitness following returning from injury.











And he will go straight back into the Leeds side that are set to take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium this weekend.



Asked at a press conference if Douglas will play, Bielsa shot back: "Yes."





Bielsa was also keen to stress just what skills Douglas brings to the table and lauded his ability to turn in high level performances, week in, week out.



"I don’t make a comparison, but I can tell you what Douglas gives.



"You’re familiar with his skills, but I’ll tell you anyway.



"He has a very good left foot, especially for set pieces and crosses from the side.



"His inside pass is very good and the associated play, he combines very well with his team-mates.



"He’s an experienced player.



"Usually he always has a level of performance, a minimum which is very good and then a level which is higher", the Leeds boss added.



The Whites played out a controversial draw at home against Nottingham Forest last weekend and will be looking to return to winning ways at Wigan this weekend.

