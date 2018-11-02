Young Leeds United Star Could Take Advantage of Injury Blow, Former White Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton believe Luke Ayling’s injury could open the door to another young academy graduate to make their mark in Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season.



The full-back was forced off in the first half against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and is set to miss the next two months of action for the Yorkshire giants.











The 27-year-old has been an integral part of Bielsa’s side this season and he has been used both as a marauding full-back on the right and as a centre-back in a three-man defence.



It is expected to be a big injury blow to the squad, but Prutton feels it could also be an opportunity for another Leeds youngster to make his way into the team and thrive in the positive atmosphere.





He wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Ayling being out gives a chance for one of the ‘young pups’ to come in and stake their claim.



“I am sure there will be a whole raft of kids at Leeds chomping at the bit to try and get involved with what the first team is doing because it’s just a bouncy atmosphere at this moment in time.”



Prutton concedes that Bielsa will have to use all his experience as a manager to get Leeds through a difficult period as they look to deal with injuries to key players.



“This will be a test of Marcelo’s managerial abilities.



“But he has been in the game decades and he will have come across times when he has had to manage without key players.



“And it springs the door open for someone else to come in and show what they can do and stake a claim.”

