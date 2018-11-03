Arsenal Still Can’t Defend – Former Liverpool Star Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Nigel Spackman has insisted that Arsenal still have a suspect defence despite their recent run of good form.



Arsenal have won 12 out of their last 13 games in all competitions and have not lost a fixture since being beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea in the first couple of weeks of the season.











The Gunners are just four points behind Liverpool at the moment and could emerge as worthy title contenders if they beat the Reds at the Emirates.



However, Spackman believes Liverpool should be confident about getting a result at the Emirates today as being the away side against an attacking side such as Arsenal will suit Jurgen Klopp’s men.





And he also feels that with Liverpool’s attacking threat up front, they should score goals against the Gunners as, despite their form, Unai Emery’s team remain weak at the back.



Spackman said on LFC TV: “Away from home, I think it suits us and there’s always goals in this encounter.



“Arsenal are on a great run but for me, they still can’t defend.



“It leaves it well open for us to go there, with the attacking prowess we have, score plenty of goals and win another three points.”



Arsenal and Liverpool played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Emirates in December last year.

