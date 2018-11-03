Can’t Beat It – Rangers Loanee Delights At Helping Club To All Three Points

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loanee Greg Docherty has expressed his delight at providing an assist in Shrewsbury Town's 2-1 win away at AFC Wimbledon.



The midfielder is currently on loan at the English League One side as he looks to clock up regular game time and kick on with his development.











He provided the assist for Shrewsbury's winner to help ease the pressure on boss John Askey and was delighted on a personal and a team note.



Docherty took to Twitter and wrote: "Great second half performance from the boys today!





"Always good to get an assist and you can't beat scoring last minute winner!



"Looking forward to the FA Cup next week."



The win helped Shrewsbury sit in 18th place in the League One standings with 18 points from their 17 games.



Shrewsbury are due to lock horns with non-league glamour club Salford City next Sunday in the FA Cup first round and will be desperate to avoid being knocked out of the competition at the first hurdle.



Salford sit third in the National League standings, behind Leyton Orient and Wrexham.

