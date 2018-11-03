Could Create Problems – Leeds United Legend Warns On Wigan Athletic Firepower

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has conceded that Leeds United’s makeshift back four should be a worry for Marcelo Bielsa going into the Wigan Athletic game on Sunday.



Leeds have been dealt serious injury blows, with both Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi forced onto the sidelines due to injuries, ahead of their trip to Wigan.











Stuart Dallas is expected to fill in for Ayling at the DW Stadium, and Barry Douglas will return to the team at left-back.



Wigan have not lost a game at home this season and have been amongst the goals, scoring 18 in the first 15 games of the Championship campaign.





Gray admits that the Latics’ home form, coupled with their ability to score goals, must be a worry for Leeds’ back four, which don’t look as solid as they had done because of the injuries.



The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “Stuart Dallas does well at full-back, but he is not a natural full-back, and you have that young boy [Tom] Pearce, who I think is a decent player.



“When you look at the back four now, no disrespect to them, it doesn’t have the same solid look as previously when everyone was fit.



“I think we can still cope with it.



“Their strength I feel is going forward and that could create problems for us.”



Leeds drew both games against Wigan when they two sides met in the 2016/17 season.



The Whites have not won at the DW Stadium since 2015 and face a Wigan team with the best home record in the division this term.

