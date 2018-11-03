XRegister
03/11/2018 - 16:33 GMT

Fabinho Starts – Liverpool Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

James Milner returns to the side and he will form a three-man midfield with Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will form the defensive pairing, with Trent-Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson finishing the back four.




Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will comprise the formidable attacking trio for Klopp’s side. Adama Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are some of the options Liverpool have on the bench.

Liverpool will look to get an away win at the Emirates and get three points in order to maintain the pressure on champions and league leaders Manchester City.

 


Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Matip
 