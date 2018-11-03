He Can See How The Game Flows – Leeds United Legend Hails Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray feels Pablo Hernandez’s ability to read a game is one of Leeds United’s greatest asset when the Spaniard is on the pitch.



Injuries have meant that Hernandez has only been on the pitch eight times for Leeds this season in the Championship, but he has made an impact for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.











Leeds have not lost a game in which the Spaniard was in the starting eleven and he has scored three goals and provided four assists in the seven Championship starts this term.



Gray has lavished praise on the ability and talent of the veteran attacker and believes he is too good to be playing in the second tier of English football at Leeds.





The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “He’s still the main man, he’s still the man who is looking to create things.



“He has got talent that is a little better than the division he is playing in with the ability he has got.



“He is not young anymore but he keeps himself fit.”



Hernandez’s versatility is a huge plus for any side, but Gray believes the Spaniard’s ability to read the flow of a game is a great help for his team and is a huge asset for the Whites.



“I don’t think it really makes a difference where he plays.



“Whether he plays wide, midfield or just behind the striker, he has got the talent to adapt and that’s the most important thing.



“The good thing about him is he has got knowledge on how the game should be played. His knowledge about how the game is flowing is a big asset.



“He’s a big help for the rest of the players.”

