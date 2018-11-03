Heavy Rain, Strong Wind – Rangers Summer Signing Admits Scottish Weather Difficulty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers summer signing Eros Grezda has admitted that he found the weather conditions at St Mirren tough to deal with.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard handed Grezda his first start in a light blue shirt against St Mirren as he looked for his side to return to winning ways.











Rangers eventually did the job courtesy of goals from Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos in the final ten minutes, though the shine was taken off the victory when Candeias was handed his marching orders in stoppage time.



Grezda, who cost Rangers £2m to sign from Osijek was replaced by Candeias in the 55th minute and admits he found the conditions difficult to deal with.





"I really enjoyed playing with the team, but it was a bit hard because of the conditions, heavy rain and strong wind", he told Rangers TV.



"The most important thing is that at the end we took the three points and got the win.



"We showed it, we played very well in the first-half and we never gave up thoughts of winning."



Grezda was recovering from an ankle operation when Gerrard snapped him up in the summer and will now want to kick on and be involved later this week when Rangers play Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.



The winger is sure to come up against more difficult weather in Russia and then throughout the winter in Scotland.

