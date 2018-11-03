If He’s Clever He’ll Learn – Mauricio Pochettino Pleased With Juan Foyth As Wolves Beaten

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has backed Tottenham Hotspur talent Juan Foyth to learn from his performance in the 3-2 win at Wolves.



Erik Lamela put Tottenham in front at Wolves in the 27th minute, before Lucas Moura then doubled the visitors' advantage just three minutes later.











And when Harry Kane grabbed Tottenham's third in the 61st minute, it seemed Pochettino's side were cruising towards all three Premier League points.



However, Foyth, making his Premier League debut, then had two moments to forget as he gave away two penalties, which were tucked away by Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.





Wolves had hope, but Spurs held on and registered a 3-2 win.



Pochettino, who is a firm fan of his countryman, is sure that Foyth will learn from the events at Wolves.



"I think he will learn from that", Pochettino told his post match press conference.



"It’s an action. In the second half they pushed a lot.



"If he’s clever then he’s going to learn from this."



The Tottenham boss also insists that Foyth turned in a good display and says he is pleased with what the centre-back brought to the table.



"Yes of course, his debut, but I think his performance was very good.



"I am happy, but when you are a centre-back you can be involved and then it’s an action and then in the second half they pushed a lot, trying to turn the result.



"But of course that situation happened and I think he’s clever and he’s going to learn. But I’m happy, very happy. His performance was very good."



Spurs beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signature of Foyth and he has been tipped for big things.

