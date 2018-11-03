I’m A Bit Worried – Mauricio Pochettino Comments On Mousa Dembele Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is concerned about the injury Mousa Dembele picked up at Wolves.



Spurs survived conceding two penalties against Wolves to hold on and register a 3-2 away win, picking up three vital Premier League points.











Dembele lasted a matter of minutes in the game before being forced off with what appeared to be an ankle injury, with Pochettino bringing on Heung-Min Son to replace him.



And the Tottenham boss admits he is a concerned about Dembele's injury, though is reserving judgement until the medical team run the rule over him.





"We don’t know, but we are a little bit worried. We’ll see", Pochettino told his post match press conference.



"I don’t want to say anything because we need to assess him tomorrow and of course Monday.



"It was a little bit of a shame because it’s not that we changed the plan after five minutes, but for him we feel sorry for him and we hope that it’s not a big issue.



"But it was very painful now, but I repeat I hope it’s not a big issue and he can be back as soon as possible with the team."



Son, who replaced Dembele, was himself brought off in the 59th minute and replaced by Christian Eriksen.



Tottenham are next in action in the Champions League on Tuesday night at home against PSV Eindhoven, while their next Premier League game comes at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

