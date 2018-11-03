It’s Going To Be Strange Facing Ajax, Leeds United Loanee Concedes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Vurnon Anita has admitted it will be strange to line up against Ajax at the Amsterdam ArenA tonight with Willem II.



Anita, who was declared surplus to requirements at Elland Road in the summer, is currently in the midst of a season-long loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II as he bids to get his career back on track.











The 29-year-old has been handed regular minutes on the pitch by Willem II and is looking to be involved again this evening when the club visit Ajax for an Eredivisie fixture.



Anita came through the youth ranks at Ajax and turned out for the Amsterdam giants until a 2012 move to Newcastle United.





And Anita believes it will be odd to take to the pitch against Ajax.



"It will be strange to go into the Arena as an opponent of Ajax", Anita told Dutch daily the Brabants Dagblad.



"I played at Ajax from the age of nine until I was 23, so that certainly feels like my club.



"But that will not prevent me from doing everything to get a result with Willem II, which is not easy against this Ajax, but you always have a chance", he added.



Ajax are currently second in the Eredivisie standings, having picked up 25 points from their opening ten league games.

