It’s Great Feeling – Jose Mourinho Lauds Particular Quality Of His Manchester United Side

Jose Mourinho has lauded his Manchester United side’s ability to keep going until the end following another comeback win at Bournemouth.



The home side played Manchester United out of the park in the first 30 minutes at Dean Court, but only had one goal to show for their efforts and they also missed a few very good opportunities.











Anthony Martial scored the equaliser in the first half, against the run of play, and the visitors went into the break on a stronger footing and looking more comfortable.



Manchester United dominated the second half and missed glorious opportunities to take the lead. However, the breakthrough came for them when Marcus Rashford converted from close range in stoppage time to win the game.





Mourinho did say after the game that he is still trying to find a balance between attack and defence this season in order to bring the best out of his Manchester United side.



But he is delighted with the character his players have been showing to get back into games and to push hard until the last minute.



Mourinho said in a press conference after the game: "It is fantastic to have this feeling that doesn't matter the result, we know the game is not over.



"Doesn't matter how many minutes until the end of the game, we have the feeling of anything can happen and, even missing chances as we did in the second-half, chance after chance after chance, they keep going until the end.



"And that is a fantastic quality for the team."



Manchester United have made a habit out of coming back into games in recent weeks and have looked a better side in most second halves of the games.

