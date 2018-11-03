XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/11/2018 - 18:47 GMT

Juan Foyth Plays, No Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Wolves in a Premier League fixture at Molineux this evening.

Spurs suffered defeat in their last Premier League outing, against Manchester City, but returned to winning ways on Wednesday night when they saw off West Ham United to book an EFL Cup meeting with Arsenal.




Boss Mauricio Pochettino is without Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama, who are both injured, while Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen continue on the sidelines.

Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he opts to go with Juan Foyth and Toby Alderweireld as the central pairing. Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembele slot into midfield with Harry Winks, while Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.

The Tottenham manager has options on the bench if he heeds to make changes against Wolves, with Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son available.

There is no Dele Alli in the matchday squad.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolves

Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Davies, Sissoko, Dembele, Winks, Lamela, Lucas, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Skipp, Eriksen, Son, Llorente
 