Liverpool Very Good Example For Us – Arsenal Boss Unai Emery

Arsenal boss Unai Emery believes that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are a good example for his side to follow, after he saw his men play out a 1-1 draw with the Reds at the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners fell behind in the 61st minute when James Milner struck for the visitors, with a powerful effort which beat Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal.











Liverpool looked to be set to take all three points, but Alexandre Lacazette popped up with eight minutes left to rescue a share of the spoils for Emery's side.



The Arsenal boss admits he is not satisfied with the point, but feel that Liverpool were always going to give his team a thorough test.





And he feels that Klopp's Liverpool are a good example for his Arsenal side to look to follow as they bid to keep progressing.



"For our result this point is not enough but Liverpool is a very good test and at the moment we are continuing to work and improve and we are nearer to this performance going forward", Emery told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.



"In 90 minutes there are a lot of moments to control the match.



"It is not a bad point but we need more.



"They can win the Premier League this season, they play the final of the Europa League three years ago and last season they were in the final of the Champions League – they are a very good example for us", the Arsenal boss added.



The point at Arsenal was enough to move Liverpool up to top spot in the Premier League standings, with a one-point advantage over Manchester City, who have a game in hand on the Reds.

