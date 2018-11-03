XRegister
06 October 2016

03/11/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Marko Arnautovic Plays – West Ham Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Sean Dyche's Burnley side in a Premier League encounter at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers want to return to winning ways after now failing to register a victory in their last four games in all competitions and face a Burnley outfit who have won just once on the road in the league this term.




West Ham are without skipper Mark Noble, who is suspended, while Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid, Andy Carroll, Carlos Sanchez, Manuel Lanzini and Jack Wilshere are also sidelined.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini goes with Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while for his centre-back pairing he names Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop. In midfield, the Hammers name Declan Rice and Pedro Obiang, while Robert Snodgrass, Grady Diangana and Felipe Anderson will look to create for Marko Arnautovic.

If the Hammers boss needs to try to change the game then he has options on the bench, including Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez.

 


West Ham United Team vs Burnley

Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Obiang, Snodgrass, Diangana, Anderson, Arnautovic

Substitutes: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Masuaku, Antonio, Perez, Hernandez
 