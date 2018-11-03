XRegister
06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2018 - 16:57 GMT

PHOTO: Excited About Leeds United Visit, Wigan Star Reveals

 




Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Josh Windass has admitted he cannot wait to line up against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Latics have the best home record in the whole of the Championship, with their form at the DW Stadium standing in stark contrast to their fortunes on the road.




They play host to high-flying Leeds on Sunday, with Marcelo Bielsa's men looking to return to winning ways following a controversial draw against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Excited to get back out there tomorrow 👊🏻

And he wrote: "Excited to get back out there tomorrow."

Windass gained a reputation for scoring regularly from midfield for Rangers during his time at Ibrox, but he has found the going tougher in the Championship.


The midfielder has managed just two goals for Wigan in 13 Championship appearances so far.

He will be hoping to take advantage of a Leeds defence that has been forced to play winger Stuart Dallas as a full-back due to injuries.
 