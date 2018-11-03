Reiss Nelson Is Tearing Up Bundesliga – Former Dortmund Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Borussia Dortmund star Ned Zelic has lauded the form Arsenal talent Reiss Nelson is showing on loan at Hoffenheim.



Arsenal opted to send the youngster out to Germany on a season-long loan deal in the summer in a bid to kick forward his development and provide him with regular minutes on the pitch.











Nelson has grabbed his chance at Hoffenheim and his performances have turned heads within Germany.



He was on the scoresheet on Saturday as he netted Hoffenheim's first goal in a 4-1 drubbing of Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.





Nelson has now netted five goals in just six Bundesliga appearances and former Dortmund star Zelic is impressed.



He took to Twitter and wrote: "18-year-old Reiss Nelson is tearing up the Bundesliga.



"Amazing."



Hoffenheim are already interested in keeping Nelson on a permanent basis, but Arsenal made sure to include no option to buy in the loan agreement.



The teenager is under contract at Arsenal until 2022.

