Scott Sinclair Starts – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Craig Levein's Hearts side in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his men to take all three points off the Scottish Premiership leaders as Celtic close in on top spot.











Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal, while in defence he plumps for Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic as the central pairing. Mikael Lustig, who wears the captain's armband, is at right-back, while Kieran Tierney is left-back.



Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie all play, while James Forrest and Scott Sinclair will look to create opportunities for Odsonne Edouard up top.



If the Celtic manager wants to make changes to his team then he can look to the bench, where options include Jonny Hayes and Kristoffer Ajer.



Celtic Team vs Hearts



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Hendry, McInroy, Hayes, Morgan, Ajer, Johnston

