Sead Kolasinac Starts – Arsenal Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League contest this evening.



The Gunners have won 12 of their last 13 matches across all competitions and talk is rife that new boss Unai Emery could lead the side to an unlikely title challenge this term.











Liverpool present an acid test for Arsenal and Emery must make do without midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is suspended.



The Arsenal boss picks Bernd Leno between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as the central pair, with Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac full-backs. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka slot into midfield, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil support Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



On the bench Emery has a number of options if he needs to change things, including Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey.



Arsenal Team vs Liverpool



Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette



Substitutes: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi, Welbeck

