XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2018 - 16:32 GMT

Sead Kolasinac Starts – Arsenal Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League contest this evening.

The Gunners have won 12 of their last 13 matches across all competitions and talk is rife that new boss Unai Emery could lead the side to an unlikely title challenge this term.




Liverpool present an acid test for Arsenal and Emery must make do without midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is suspended.

The Arsenal boss picks Bernd Leno between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as the central pair, with Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac full-backs. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka slot into midfield, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil support Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On the bench Emery has a number of options if he needs to change things, including Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey.

 


Arsenal Team vs Liverpool

Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi, Welbeck
 