This Is Why Scottish Football Is Good For Me – Rangers Winger Eros Grezda

Rangers winger Eros Grezda believes that Scottish football will suit him, despite admitting that it represents a big change from the game in Croatia.



Gers manager Steven Gerrard made a big investment of faith in Grezda, paying Croatian side Osijek £2m for his services, even knowing he was still recovering from an ankle operation.











Gerrard has had to ease Grezda into life at Ibrox and he made his first start for the club on Saturday in a 2-0 win away at St Mirren.



Grezda has had time to take a good, hard look at the Scottish game and believes his qualities will be effective.





However, the wide-man admits that Scottish football is a change from the game in Croatia, which is more tactical.



"Football here is a little bit different because in Croatia you can play more tactically, whereas here is more strong football and speed", Grezda explained to Rangers TV.



"Scottish football is good for me because I am an aggressive player, a fast player and so I am happy here", he added.



Grezda was given 55 minutes at St Mirren before he was replaced by Daniel Candeias.



It remains to be seen whether Gerrard will hand the winger another start on Thursday night when Rangers play Spartak Moscow in the Europa League in Russia.

