Throw Him In – Leeds United Legend Advises Marcelo Bielsa To Make Team Change

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes Marcelo Bielsa should take a gamble by starting Jack Clarke against Wigan Athletic on Sunday.



The 17-year-old attacker made his debut for Leeds this season and has become a regular member of the first team squad under new manager Bielsa.











The youngster has made a handful of appearances from the bench for Leeds and has impressed with his ability to attack the defenders with his runs and trickery out wide.



And Gray feels it could be time to throw in the youngster from the start against Wigan and use his ability as a wide attacker to get at the Latics defence on Sunday.





The former Whites midfielder believes Leeds have missed an attacking threat from wide areas in recent games and the 17-year-old’s introduction to the starting eleven could spark something special.



The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I would give the boy Clarke a game. I think out wide he can frighten people.



“When I watched the game last week, we didn’t really get to the dead ball line on too many occasions.



“But when he comes on, he can run at people, he can get by defenders and he puts them under pressure.



“It might be time to throw him in.”



Bielsa may be unlikely to change his plans as he has preferred to name a settled side when possible this season.

