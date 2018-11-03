XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2018 - 12:49 GMT

Throw Him In – Leeds United Legend Advises Marcelo Bielsa To Make Team Change

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes Marcelo Bielsa should take a gamble by starting Jack Clarke against Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

The 17-year-old attacker made his debut for Leeds this season and has become a regular member of the first team squad under new manager Bielsa.




The youngster has made a handful of appearances from the bench for Leeds and has impressed with his ability to attack the defenders with his runs and trickery out wide.

And Gray feels it could be time to throw in the youngster from the start against Wigan and use his ability as a wide attacker to get at the Latics defence on Sunday.
 


The former Whites midfielder believes Leeds have missed an attacking threat from wide areas in recent games and the 17-year-old’s introduction to the starting eleven could spark something special.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I would give the boy Clarke a game. I think out wide he can frighten people.


“When I watched the game last week, we didn’t really get to the dead ball line on too many occasions.

“But when he comes on, he can run at people, he can get by defenders and he puts them under pressure.

“It might be time to throw him in.”

Bielsa may be unlikely to change his plans as he has preferred to name a settled side when possible this season.
 