XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2018 - 17:23 GMT

We Dominated Burnley But It Wasn’t Easy – West Ham Star Hails Win

 




West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic has conceded that dominating the game against Burnley it was not easy, as the Hammers ran out 4-2 winners at the London Stadium.

Arnautovic was in good form for West Ham against the Clarets and gave the early lead to West Ham when he scored in the tenth minute, but the game turned into a humdinger.




Burnley equalised twice during the game and it needed Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez to score in the final ten minutes to seal the 4-2 win for the home side.

Arnautovic insisted that West Ham dominated proceedings and could have scored more goals to give a better look to the scoreline.
 


However, he admits Burnley's fighting qualities made it a tough game and says the Hammers are feeling good to get the maximum points out of the game.

The former Stoke man told the BBC’s Match of the Day: "For 90 minutes we dominated completely.


“We could have scored more – we had the chances.

"Overall we had an amazing game and we stayed calm when they equalised at 1-1 and 2-2.

“It was not easy but we deserved the win.

"It is a good feeling to get three points."

West Ham remain eleventh in the league table with eleven points, despite getting the win.
 