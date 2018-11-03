We Dominated Burnley But It Wasn’t Easy – West Ham Star Hails Win

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic has conceded that dominating the game against Burnley it was not easy, as the Hammers ran out 4-2 winners at the London Stadium.



Arnautovic was in good form for West Ham against the Clarets and gave the early lead to West Ham when he scored in the tenth minute, but the game turned into a humdinger.











Burnley equalised twice during the game and it needed Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez to score in the final ten minutes to seal the 4-2 win for the home side.



Arnautovic insisted that West Ham dominated proceedings and could have scored more goals to give a better look to the scoreline.





However, he admits Burnley's fighting qualities made it a tough game and says the Hammers are feeling good to get the maximum points out of the game.



The former Stoke man told the BBC’s Match of the Day: "For 90 minutes we dominated completely.



“We could have scored more – we had the chances.



"Overall we had an amazing game and we stayed calm when they equalised at 1-1 and 2-2.



“It was not easy but we deserved the win.



"It is a good feeling to get three points."



West Ham remain eleventh in the league table with eleven points, despite getting the win.

