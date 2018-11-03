XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2018 - 17:37 GMT

We’re Back, Can’t Wait For RB Leipzig Game Now – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his side are now relishing their upcoming Europa League meeting with RB Leipzig on Thursday night after hitting form.

The Bhoys have booked a spot in the Scottish League Cup final and started to score freely over the last ten days, with a 5-0 drubbing of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts today sending confidence sky high.




Rodgers believes Celtic have had a tough time in Europe this season, where they are up against it to qualify from a Europa League group containing RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and Rosenborg.

But he feels that the display against Hearts showed his men are hungry and back in form, something which makes them relish Thursday's Europa League game.
 


"We've been in European competition playing really difficult games and to produce what we've produced today shows our hunger and a sense that the team's back", Rodgers said to BBC Scotland.

"Some of our attacking combination play was unbelievable.


"I think we're getting back to the level we want to be at.

"We're getting our flow back and aggressive going forward.

"When you win games, it gives you confidence, but we really look forward to our game here in the Europa League", he added.

RB Leipzig are in action against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this evening and the German outfit are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, something which signals the scale of Celtic's challenge.
 