We’re Back, Can’t Wait For RB Leipzig Game Now – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his side are now relishing their upcoming Europa League meeting with RB Leipzig on Thursday night after hitting form.



The Bhoys have booked a spot in the Scottish League Cup final and started to score freely over the last ten days, with a 5-0 drubbing of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts today sending confidence sky high.











Rodgers believes Celtic have had a tough time in Europe this season, where they are up against it to qualify from a Europa League group containing RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and Rosenborg.



But he feels that the display against Hearts showed his men are hungry and back in form, something which makes them relish Thursday's Europa League game.





"We've been in European competition playing really difficult games and to produce what we've produced today shows our hunger and a sense that the team's back", Rodgers said to BBC Scotland.



"Some of our attacking combination play was unbelievable.



"I think we're getting back to the level we want to be at.



"We're getting our flow back and aggressive going forward.



"When you win games, it gives you confidence, but we really look forward to our game here in the Europa League", he added.



RB Leipzig are in action against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this evening and the German outfit are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, something which signals the scale of Celtic's challenge.

