06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/11/2018 - 21:33 GMT

We’re Wanting Revenge – Celtic Star Warns RB Leipzig

 




Celtic attacker Ryan Christie has warned RB Leipzig that the Bhoys are gunning for revenge, ahead of the Bundesliga side's visit to Parkhead on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers' men have returned to form and hammered home the point on Saturday when they dished out a 5-0 drubbing to Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.




Celtic have struggled in the Europa League and have collected just three points from their three group games so far, something which means they need big performances in their upcoming home games against RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, sandwiched between a visit to Norway to play Rosenborg.

RB Leipzig eased to a 2-0 win over Celtic in Germany last month and Christie says the Bhoys are relishing the chance to lock horns with the Bundesliga club again.
 


And Christie indicated revenge is on Celtic's mind.

"We're all buzzing for that game", Christie told Celtic TV.


"Obviously after the last game against them we're wanting to kind of get one back on them.

"So it's been a good week and it's the perfect setup going into that game."

RB Leipzig eased to a 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they warmed up strongly for their trip to Scotland.
 