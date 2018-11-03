XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/11/2018 - 12:46 GMT

We’ve Got To Be Doing This If We’re To Be Promoted – Leeds United Legend

 




Eddie Gray has urged Leeds United to stop dropping unnecessary points at home if they are to challenge for promotion this season.

Leeds are set to be on the road on Sunday when they travel to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic, who have not lost a game at home in this season’s Championship.




The Whites are coming into the game on the back of taking four points from back-to-back home games against Ipswich and Nottingham Forest, but Gray believes they should have picked up the maximum points.

The 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road was a disappointment for Leeds and the former White feels those are the kind of games the Whites have to win in order to remain promotion contenders.
 


However, he still believes Leeds remain in good condition to sustain their promotion challenge at the moment.

Speaking about the last two home games, Gray said on LUTV: “It was okay, but just a bit disappointed that we didn’t win the two games.


“The Forest game is the type of games we have got to win if we are going to be there at the end of the season.

“You cannot drop points at home on a regular basis, not that it has happened that much.

“If we look at it, we are in a good situation.”

Leeds are currently second in the league table on 27 points, just two points behind leaders Sheffield United.
 