06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/11/2018 - 12:53 GMT

You’re Not Title Contenders – Former Liverpool Star Tells Arsenal They Lack Quality

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Nigel Spackman has insisted that Arsenal are not Premier League title contenders despite their recent run of form.

Arsenal’s form this season has surprised many as Unai Emery has come in and instantly improved their results despite starting with defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea.




The north London side have won 12 of their last 13 games and many believe if Arsenal manage to get a result against Liverpool today at the Emirates, they could be considered serious title contenders.

However, Spackman does not believe Arsenal have the depth or the quality in their squad to challenge for the Premier League towards the end of the season.
 


The former Red feels compared to the squads Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have at their disposal, Arsenal are not close to matching the quality at the moment.

Asked if Arsenal are title contenders this season, Spackman said on LFC TV: “No.


“They don’t have the strength in depth.

"They don’t have the quality and when you look at the squads of Manchester City, Liverpool and, maybe even Chelsea, they are better than Arsenal’s.

“They are doing exceptionally well but they mustn’t get carried away.

“This is the hardest game they have since they played Manchester City and Chelsea and I think they are up against a very good side.”

Liverpool have not lost to Arsenal in their last six league meetings and have won three of those games.
 