Absolutely Magnificent For Me – Steven Gerrard Lauds Rangers Star

Steven Gerrard has insisted that he is not surprised to see Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor continuing to put in top class performances even at his age.



The 36-year-old goalkeeper returned to Rangers in the summer on a free transfer and has been the first choice between the sticks for the Glasgow giants.











McGregor made his 300th appearance for Rangers when he took the pitch against St. Mirren on Saturday and was crucial to the Gers winning the game 2-0 and getting back on track following a poor week.



The veteran goalkeeper has continued to perform at a top level for Rangers and Gerrard admits that it his responsibility to make sure McGregor keeps himself in top condition to continue to remain at a certain level.





The Rangers manager has conceded that he has no complaints about the way the veteran custodian has been working since he rejoined the club and he is not surprised to see his consistency.



“He has been absolutely magnificent from day one”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“It is my responsibility to try and help Allan with his age and the amount of games we have got.



"I need to try and help him in terms of his body so he is fresh and he is right at it.



“I thought he was excellent today with his focus and concentration, and what he had to do, he did it perfectly well.



“It is no surprise to me he is breaking records as he is a top goalkeeper.”



McGregor is likely to start when Rangers travel to Russia to take on Spartak Moscow on Thursday in the Europa League.

