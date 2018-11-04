Arsenal Looking Better Than Spurs and Man Utd For Top Four Finish Feels Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Nigel Spackman believes that Arsenal are in better shape to finish in the Premier League top four than Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, after he watched the Gunners in action against the Reds.



Unai Emery's side headed into their league meeting with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on the back of 12 wins in 13 games, across all competitions, and fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw.











Arsenal competed well with Liverpool throughout the game and although Spackman does not think they have the strength in depth needed to push the Reds, or Manchester City, he does think they are in fine fettle to challenge for the top four.



With Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all tipped as top four certainties, Arsenal look to be fighting with Tottenham and Manchester United for the fourth Champions League place.





He said on LFC TV: "I don't think they can challenge for the title.



"Finishing in the top four, that's going to be their task.



"On this performance they are looking better than Man United and Tottenham.



"For Arsenal, for me they don't have the strength in depth to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Man City long term."



Arsenal's next Premier League game comes at home against Wolves next weekend, while they have a potentially pivotal double-header coming up in early December, with back to back games against Tottenham and Manchester United.

