Barry Douglas Starts – Leeds United Team vs Wigan Confirmed

Fixture: Wigan Athletic vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in a Championship fixture this afternoon.



Wigan have a superb record on home turf this season and have picked up 17 points from their seven league games at the DW Stadium.











Leeds are without defenders Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi, while Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown continue their spells on the sidelines.



Boss Marcelo Bielsa goes with Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while in defence he places his trust in Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper, while Barry Douglas and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich play, while Pablo Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and and Adam Forshaw support Kemar Roofe up top.



If the Leeds head coach needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Tyler Roberts and Lewis Baker.



Leeds United Team vs Wigan Athletic



Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Jansson, Cooper (c), Klich, Phillips, Hernandez, Alioski, Forshaw, Roofe



Substitutes: Blackman, Clarke, Shackleton, Harrison, Baker, Saiz, Roberts

