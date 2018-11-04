Can’t Keep Doing This If We Want Top Four, Former Manchester United Star Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has stressed that Jose Mourinho’s side cannot keep underperforming in the first halves of games and hope to get away with it every time.



Manchester United have made a habit of pulling off comeback wins in recent games, especially in the Premier League, over the last few weeks and have take points as a result.











They were played off the park by Bournemouth in the first half on Saturday afternoon, but a stoppage-time winner from Marcus Rashford earned another three points for Mourinho’s men.



However, Fortune conceded that they cannot keep doing it as at some point they will come up against a more talented team and they will ruthlessly punish any mistakes.





He insisted that Manchester United must remember they were fortunate to win the game at Bournemouth and they need to get better in order to achieve anything this season.



The former midfielder said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “We can’t keeping doing this because we will come up against a team at a higher level with better quality players.



“They will be ruthless and will punish you.”



He added: “Even though we won the game, we were very fortunate.



“We got the three points but we need to be unbelievably better if we want to get top four.



“Or still try and win the league.”

