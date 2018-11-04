XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/11/2018 - 11:00 GMT

Can’t Keep Doing This If We Want Top Four, Former Manchester United Star Warns

 




Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has stressed that Jose Mourinho’s side cannot keep underperforming in the first halves of games and hope to get away with it every time.

Manchester United have made a habit of pulling off comeback wins in recent games, especially in the Premier League, over the last few weeks and have take points as a result.




They were played off the park by Bournemouth in the first half on Saturday afternoon, but a stoppage-time winner from Marcus Rashford earned another three points for Mourinho’s men.

However, Fortune conceded that they cannot keep doing it as at some point they will come up against a more talented team and they will ruthlessly punish any mistakes.
 


He insisted that Manchester United must remember they were fortunate to win the game at Bournemouth and they need to get better in order to achieve anything this season.

The former midfielder said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “We can’t keeping doing this because we will come up against a team at a higher level with better quality players.


“They will be ruthless and will punish you.”

He added: “Even though we won the game, we were very fortunate.

“We got the three points but we need to be unbelievably better if we want to get top four.

“Or still try and win the league.”
 