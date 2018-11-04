XRegister
06 October 2016

04/11/2018 - 19:36 GMT

Celtic Players Will Want To Be Judged In Europe, Bhoys Legend Feels

 




Chris Sutton has urged the Celtic players to prove their mettle in Europe after constant domestic success over the last few seasons.

Celtic have won back-to-back domestic trebles under Brendan Rodgers and after a slow start to the season, they have roared back into form over the last few games in Scotland.




However, Celtic’s performance in Europe has remained patchy and a defeat on Thursday to RB Leipzig could end their hopes of making it to the last 32 of the Europa League.

Sutton is delighted to see Celtic back on track domestically, but admits that the Hoops players must surely be itching to prove themselves in Europe after continued domestic success.
 


He conceded that part of the Celtic fanbase are happy that the club are prioritising domestic success, but the former Bhoy believes the club must show more ambition in Europe.

Sutton said on BT Sport: “I am pleased Celtic are back on form after a slow start to the season.


“I want to see it in Europe though.

“I like domestic success, but surely if you are a Celtic player you want to be judged in Europe.

“I think the fans are split. They are prioritising [domestic success] and it went down well with a lot of the fans as it is the bread and butter.

“Surely, if you are a Celtic player in that dressing room, after winning the double treble, you want success in Europe.”

Celtic failed to make it to the Champions League this season after stumbling in the qualifying rounds.

They lost 7-1 at Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group last year and have struggled to earn good results under Brendan Rodgers in continental games.
 